Kano Govt promises to fix deplorable schools

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

The Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to addressing the deplorable condition of dilapidated schools inherited from the previous administration.

This is contained in a statement by Balarabe Kiru, Director of Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education, on Tuesday in Kano.

He stated that the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, made the promise during a visit to Murtala Muhammad Senior Secondary School in the Tarauni Local Government Area.

Makoda stated that the administration inherited a decayed system of education with many dilapidated schools and is working to fix it.

He expressed dismay over residents turning the school into a refuse dumping site and vowed to take action to control the situation.

The commissioner also inspected the ongoing construction and renovation of classrooms at Government Girls Secondary School, Guringawa and expressed satisfaction with the progress.

He assured that Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano would continue to prioritise quality education and provide a conducive learning environment in Kano State.

Makoda said that the state government committed to strengthening the overall quality of education and providing access to quality learning for children in the state.

