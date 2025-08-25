Kano Gov’t denies alleged ₦6.5bn diversion, withdrawal by aide

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Government has denied allegations of diversion and withdrawal of ₦6.5 billion from the state treasury linked to one of its aides.

In a statement on Friday, the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Sanusi Bature, described the claims as false, stressing that government financial processes are guided by laid down rules and budgetary provisions.

Bature explained that all cash outflows into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are properly budgeted with clearly defined codes in the fiscal policy of the state, adding that no individual in government has access to public funds outside approved purposes.

He clarified that the Directorate of Protocol at the Government House, which was mentioned in reports, handles logistics, accommodation, welfare, and official itineraries of the governor, visiting dignitaries, and other state guests. He noted that while the office manages large volumes of transactions, all expenditures are carried out within the framework of the law and budgetary approvals.

“The Office of Protocol is not an independent spending office and does not undertake any financial transactions outside established rules and approvals,” he said.

Bature further reiterated that the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf remains committed to financial prudence, accountability, transparency, and zero tolerance for corruption.

The government also restated its openness to lawful and constructive criticism but maintained that it would continue to clarify issues to avoid public misinformation.