Kano Gov inaugurates tree planting campaign, distributes 5m seedlings

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State on Sunday inaugurated a large-scale tree planting campaign in Yanbawa community shelter belt, Makoda Local Government Area, as part of efforts to combat climate change and restore the environment.

The initiative, according to the Governor, would see the distribution of five million tree seedlings across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event, Yusuf described the campaign as a “concrete step toward protecting our environment, preserving the natural resources, and securing the future of the children.”

He said that each of the 44 LGAs must ensure the seedlings were planted strategically in every ward, and he directed the establishment of tree monitoring committees to oversee the nurturing, watering, and protection of the trees.

“We must not only plant the trees, but we must also ensure they are nurtured, watered, and protected.

“Each local government must establish a monitoring committee, possibly under a designated group, to report regularly on the progress of the plantations,”;he said.

The governor warned against reckless encroachment on green spaces and called on the citizens to take collective action against environmental degradation, including erosion, desertification, and illegal deforestation.

“This is the right time for us to breathe fresh air again and restore the health of our environment,” he said.

Yusuf called on traditional leaders, youth groups, civil society organisations, and the residents to actively participate in the campaign.

He urged, “Let each of us plant a tree not just as an act of responsibility, but as a commitment to guard and nurture it for the benefit of our physical health, social well-being, and future generations,”

The governor prayed for divine guidance and success in the initiative, urging that the campaign be seen as a “new beginning” in the quest for a greener, healthier Kano.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr Dahir Hashim, said that the tree planting campaign was part of efforts to combat climate change and restore degraded ecosystems across the state.

He described the campaign as a bold step towards environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the state.

Hashim added: “This campaign is a testimony to the environmental vision of His Excellency’s administration.

“Just a year ago, we launched the Three Million Tree Planting Campaign. Today, we build on that legacy.”

He stated that the seedlings for the campaign were produced in state-run nurseries revived under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, specifically in Mainika, Gwarzo LGA, and Kafinciri, Garko LGA.

Hashim said: “These facilities were non-functional when this administration came into office.

“Today, they are key to achieving our five million tree target.”

He commended the governor’s consistent commitment to environmental issues, recalling that Yusuf’s first public engagement as governor in June 2023 was the commemoration of the World Environment Day at North-West University, Kano.

“The transformation of the Government House with green spaces and eco-friendly landscaping is not just about aesthetics—it reflects a deeper culture of sustainability being mainstreamed across the state,” the commissioner added.

According to him, the campaign will reach all the 44 local government areas of the state, with seedlings distributed to schools, religious centres, farms, homes, and public institutions.

Hashim lauded the contributions of development partners, traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and environmental stakeholders, adding that the campaign represented a shared responsibility to secure the future of Kano.

