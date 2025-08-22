Kano gov inaugurates committee to jerk up voter registration to 10 million

Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has inaugurated a 36-member committee on Voter Registration and Civic Awareness, with a matching order to double the number of voter registrations in the state to reach 10 million.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Governor said the committee was tasked with the responsibility to mobilize and raise public awareness among citizens to participate en masse in the voters’ registration exercise.

Governor Yusuf, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Faruk Umar, said the voters’ card is a veritable instrument for citizens to exercise their civic responsibility and elect those who govern them.

According to him, “You should know that your exercise is a herculean task that requires diligence and dedicated duties.

“Your job is to monitor all the polling units to ensure that the Kano People collect their Voter Registration. Your duties are to ensure that Kano registers an additional five million voters by the end of the Voters’ card revalidation.

“Kano today stands as the most populace state in the whole of the country, and with the political awareness of the State and the number of Voters who were disenfranchised because of their lack of Cards, you have the duty to make sure these groups collect their cards.

“You should know that voter registration is no longer a civic responsibility but a compulsory responsibility that must be obtained, and the duties of the committee are to ensure that compulsory registration happens.

“The Committee is to go to every corner of the State and ensure that they enlighten the Citizens of their rights to come out in their numbers and either revalidate their voters cards or collect new ones.

“Governor Yusuf is keenly watching you and have all his interest on this Jobs, because it is only by having the Voters Registration been done that Kano People’s will elect Leaders of integrity and passion for development,” the SSG, Umar, stated.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, who also serves as the State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said they considered the assignment a call to service and therefore would not disappoint the governor.

Vanguard News