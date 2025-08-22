Kano forest security receives 149 crime complaints in July

The Nigeria Forest and Security Service (NFSS) in Kano State reported receiving 149 crime complaints in July.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Forest and Security Service (NFSS) Kano State Command, Mr Usman Umar, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

NAN reports that this is in contradiction to the 83 complaints the service stated it received in June.

Umar said the service is doing its best to live up to its mandate in preventing, detecting, and combating crimes and illegal activities perpetrated in the forests.

“Out of the 149 complaints received, 93 had been treated and done with, while 56 were pending.

“Most of the cases were on bush burning, cattle rustling, car theft, motorcycle and tricycle theft, kidnapping, house and shop braking, thuggery, robbery among others “,he said.

The PRO said that NFSS will continue to secure and make forests free crime zones.

He also urged the general public to report any criminal activities happening in their community and the surrounding areas.

