Kano Commissioner resigns over involvement in bail of suspected drug baron

By Bashir Bello

‎

KANO — Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi has resigned his position hours after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf received the report of the investigative committee probing his involvement in the controversial bail of a suspected drug baron, Sulaiman Aminu Danwawu.

The committee report which was presented to the Governor by the Secretary to the state government, SSG Umar Farouk, confirmed the involvement of the Commissioner standing in as surety for the suspect but said it found no evidence of financial inducement of the Commissioner’s action and no sum of N5million was paid for the bail.

‎

‎In a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, the Commissioner explained that his decision to resign was made in the overriding public interest and in the light of sensitive nature of the matter.

‎

‎”As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sales and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step—painful as it may be.

‎

‎”While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built.

‎

‎”I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instil in our dear state. I remain loyal to the ideals that brought this administration into office,” he added.

‎

‎Governor Abba Yusuf while accepting the resignation of the former Commissioner, reiterated his administration’s unwavering stance on justice, discipline, and the fight against drug-related crimes and social vices affecting the youth and the broader society.

The Governor further stressed the need for all political appointees to always reason with caution on sensitive matters and obtain permission from the higher authority anytime they are about to engage themselves on issues of public interest.

The statement outlined the major finds of the investigative committee to include, “The Commissioner voluntarily submitted an application to serve as surety for the defendant on July 18, 2025.

‎

“He deposed to an affidavit confirming his position as a serving Commissioner and pledged to comply with all bail conditions until the conclusion of the trial.

‎

‎”He understood that only a serving Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council qualifies to stand surety under the court’s conditions.

‎

‎”The Commissioner did not exercise adequate caution before taking the decision to stand surety for a defendant facing serious narcotics charges.

‎

‎”The Committee found that he had both constructive and actual knowledge of the drug-related nature of the charges.

‎

‎”Violation of Government Policy: He was aware that the Kano State Government has a firm stance against drug trafficking, abuse, youth criminality, and related vices.

‎

‎”There was no evidence of any prior acquaintance between the Commissioner and the defendant.

‎

‎”No Financial or Material Inducement: The Committee found no indication that financial benefit or other incentives influenced the Commissioner’s action.

‎

‎”No Bail Deposit by Commissioner: The Commissioner did not deposit any sum, including the reported ₦5,000,000, for the bail. That claim was solely based on the defendant’s affidavit,” the statement however read.