Kano by-elections: Stakeholders finalise preparations, sign peace accord

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Preparations are in full swing for the supplementary election in Ghari State Constituency, as well as the by-elections in Tsanyawa and Bagwai/Shanono State Constituencies of Kano State.

While political parties are intensifying efforts to secure victory for their candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, particularly the police, are taking measures to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

Parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and others concluded their campaign activities yesterday.

In a bid to guarantee a hitch-free process, stakeholders, including political parties, signed a peace accord facilitated by the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

During the meeting, CP Bakori warned against any form of lawlessness or breach of peace, promising swift action against offenders. He urged all political actors to strictly observe the terms of the peace accord and conduct their activities within the law.

He assured that adequate security personnel would be deployed to create a safe environment for voters, party agents, and officials, urging full cooperation with security agencies to ensure peaceful and credible elections.