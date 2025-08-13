Kano by-election: Barau, others join APC supporters to flag off campaign

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has joined hundreds of supporters under the All Progressive Congress, APC, to flag off the party’s campaign ahead of next Saturday’s by-election into the Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency.

The event held at Shanono was attended by notable APC members including the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Engr. Abubakar Kabir Bichi and Minister of Housing Development, Abdullahi Atta among others.

During the campaign, the APC flag was handed over to the party’s flag bearer, Ahmad Kadamu.

Speaking at the event, Senator Barau Jibrin called on the voters to vote for the APC candidate, Ahmad Kadamu, as voting for him would further attract and consolidate the Federal Government’s presence in the area.

Senator Barau further said voting for APC in the by-election would mean victory for the party in the gubernatorial and presidential elections in 2027.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Engr. Abubakar Kabir Bichi expressed optimism that the party will win the House of Assembly elections.

He said the government of APC at the centre has done wonderfully well which will give them easy wins in the bye-elections.

Bichi noted that President Tinubu has approved N10 billion for the construction of Bichi, Bagwai/Shanono to Gwarzo in order to ease movement, noting that the project is one out of several projects expected to be executed in the areas.

Similarly, the Kano State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, expressed optimism that APC will win the election while calling on the security agencies to ensure that they guide against vote buying and unnecessary violence.

Recall that the lawmaker representing Shanono/Bagwai constituency at the Kano State House of Assembly, Halilu Kundila, was said to have died after a protracted illness.