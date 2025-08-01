Kamala Harris to detail 2024 presidential run in new book

Former US vice president, Kamala Harris

Former US vice president Kamala Harris on Thursday announced she will provide an inside look at her unsuccessful 2024 presidential run against Donald Trump in a book titled “107 Days.”

The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster, will be released on September 23 in the United States.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States, 107 days — traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris said in a video posted on social media.

The first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, Harris became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee after Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his cognitive health.

Harris said she wrote the book with “candor and reflection” and promised a “behind-the-scenes account” of the campaign.

The former US senator representing California had announced Wednesday that she would not run for governor of the state in 2026, but according to US media, a 2028 White House run is not out of the question.

In her video, Harris says that one truth kept coming back to her: “Sometimes, the fight takes a while” — a statement that is likely to fuel rumors about her political future.

– Colbert show –

After having virtually disappeared from public following her defeat by Trump, Harris is now mounting a return.

The Democrat will make an appearance Thursday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a flagship late-night talk show on US television that CBS recently canceled.

CBS cited financial reasons for its decision to axe the show hosted by the well-known critic of the president.

The network has been roiled in controversy since its parent company Paramount settled a Trump lawsuit over an election-time segment with Harris on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” show.

The $16 million settlement — slammed by Colbert and others — came soon before the entertainment giant closed an $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

Asked on Thursday about Harris’s political future, Trump said he “wouldn’t call her a skilled politician.”

“She can’t talk. She can’t do an interview. I thought it was a very strange campaign we had,” Trump told reporters.

“Yeah, I think I’m going to buy it. I’d love to see it,” Trump also joked about “107 Days.”

Another former Biden administration figure — former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — announced the upcoming release of her book titled “Independent” last month. She has left the Democratic Party, which she accuses of betraying her former boss.