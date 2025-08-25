Kaduna SDP debunks El-Rufai’s claim of party collapse

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kaduna State has dismissed claims by former governor Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai that its structures in the state have collapsed and fused into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

In a statement signed by its State Chairman, Adamu Idris, the party described El-Rufai’s assertion as “spurious and false,” insisting that the SDP remains intact and focused on repositioning itself as a credible opposition.

The party recalled that El-Rufai’s brief stint in the SDP was marked by internal wrangling and disruption, stressing that peace and stability have since been restored following his exit.

According to the statement, “our structures are robust and alive across Kaduna State. We are committed to promoting the true interests of Nigerians and will not be distracted by El-Rufai’s attempts to sow division.”

The party went further to lambast the ex-governor, describing him as “a non-democrat, self-serving desperado, unrepentant bigot and tyranny personified.”

It assured supporters that it would continue to advocate for democracy and good governance while rejecting any attempts to undermine its unity and values.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai and some opposition leaders announced over the weekend that the entire SDP structure in Kaduna had been dissolved into the ADC during a strategic meeting chaired by him.

The coalition’s Publicity Secretary, Darius Kurah, had stated that the decision was aimed at strengthening unity among the opposition blocs in the state.