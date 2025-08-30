Kaduna reintroduces 5-day school week, to improve teachers’ welfare

Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Kaduna State Government has reintroduced the five-day school week in all public schools across the state, with a promise to enhance teachers’ welfare to improve productivity.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, disclosed this when he received members of the Kaduna Government College Old Boys Association in his office.

According to him, the decision was taken to boost learning outcomes and strengthen the education system.

He also revealed that the government was making plans to review teachers’ salaries, stressing that their welfare remained a priority.

On the temporary use of Kaduna Government College by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prof. Sambo explained that the arrangement was made at the height of security challenges in the state.

He, however, noted that with the improved situation, both organisations would now be required to move to their permanent sites to allow the school to function optimally.

The National President of the Kaduna Government College Old Boys Association, Alhaji Muhammad Yusuf Sa’in Lere, had appealed to Governor Uba Sani to intervene, lamenting that the NYSC and Civil Defence currently occupy about 70 percent of the school premises, thereby disrupting its academic activities.