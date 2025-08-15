Kaduna Police restrict movement in 4 LGAs for bye-elections

The Nigeria Police Force

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Kaduna State Police Command has announced a restriction of movement in four Local Government Areas of the state as part of measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s bye-elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the restriction will take effect from midnight on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Sabon Gari, Zaria, Chikun, and Kajuru LGAs.

According to him, the measure is aimed at guaranteeing public safety, preventing any breach of peace, and ensuring a smooth and orderly electoral process in the affected areas.

He explained that only personnel on essential duties and individuals with valid election assignments will be allowed movement during the period.

“The Command urges residents to conduct themselves peacefully and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a hitch-free election,” Hassan said.

The bye-elections are expected to take place in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Zaria Kewaye State Constituency and Basawa State Constituency.