Kaduna PDP rejects by-election results, alleges intimidation, vote buying

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has rejected the outcome of last Saturday’s bye-elections held in Basawa, Zaria Kewaye and Chikun/Kajuru State and Federal Constituencies, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidation, abduction of candidates, vote buying and other irregularities.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Sir Edward Percy Masha, the PDP expressed appreciation to its supporters and faithful voters who stood by the party during the August 16 polls, stressing that their commitment would not be taken for granted.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Basawa, Zaria Kewaye and Chikun/Kajuru constituencies for the overwhelming support shown to our party during the bye-elections. We also thank our party stakeholders for their critical roles before, during and after the polls,” the statement said.

The PDP alleged that the APC-led government in the state deployed what it described as “gestapo and commando tactics” to frustrate its chances at the polls.

“The abduction of our candidate and members of our campaign committee for the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, seizure of funds meant for logistics and agents’ allowances, and massive vote buying were carried out in full public glare. This showcases the APC’s shameless disregard for democracy,” the statement read.

While rejecting the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the opposition party announced that it would meet with its candidates, stakeholders, and legal team to determine its next course of action.

The PDP also decried the low voter turnout, attributing it to loss of confidence in the electoral process and the alleged failure of Governor Uba Sani to conduct local government elections in the state since 2024.

“We are afraid that if this undemocratic trend continues, the problem of voter apathy will only worsen and peak dangerously by 2027,” the party warned.

It, however, urged its supporters to remain steadfast, assuring that ongoing reforms within the party would strengthen its structures and restore “dignity, fairness and genuine democracy” in Kaduna State.