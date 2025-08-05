Kaduna health sector booms one year after PHC leadership prize – Health Expert

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — One year after clinching the 2024 North-West Best Performing State Award in Primary Healthcare (PHC) and receiving a $500,000 prize, Kaduna State’s health sector is experiencing significant transformation marked by infrastructural upgrades, improved access, and a notable increase in service delivery.

Health experts report that the state has quietly implemented comprehensive reforms now producing visible results across both urban and rural areas. From enhanced infrastructure to strategic workforce investment and community-focused policies, Kaduna appears to be raising the bar for primary and secondary healthcare in Northern Nigeria.

Kaduna State was declared the winner of the 2024 PHC Leadership Challenge — a competitive initiative supported by international development partners and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The award was based on five core indicators: budgetary commitment, operational efficiency of the State Task Force on PHC, facility readiness, uninterrupted commodity supply, and patient satisfaction.

A key milestone has been the full functionality of over 1,000 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state’s 255 wards, each now upgraded to Level-2 status. These centres, once basic first-aid outposts, now function as mini-hospitals, featuring at least 13 rooms, perimeter fencing, solar power systems, boreholes, and climate-resilient structures.

The upgraded centres now manage a broader range of health conditions, including uncomplicated diabetes and hypertension, sickle cell crises, pneumonia, and peptic ulcers. Minor surgeries, emergency responses to asthma and snake bites, as well as diagnostic services such as ultrasound and laboratory testing, are now accessible — services that were once limited to secondary-level hospitals.

In addition, 13 General Hospitals that had long been inactive have been fully revitalised under the current administration. These now function as vital referral hubs, easing pressure on tertiary healthcare facilities.

According to health expert Moses Abraham, the impact is already evident at the grassroots. “Today, more women are delivering in health centres, more children are getting vaccinated on time, and families in rural areas can now access care without long travels,” he said.

“From being ranked to being rewarded, Kaduna has demonstrated that with political will, strategic planning, and targeted investment, even historically underserved sectors like healthcare can witness rapid improvement,” Abraham added.

Governor Uba Sani’s administration has been commended for driving the transformation. Reports show increased health budget allocations, timely fund releases, and a technically sound implementation team working at the grassroots level.

The reform process has been anchored on robust data tracking, regular monitoring, and active community engagement — a model analysts say could serve as a template for other states.

While the $500,000 prize was largely symbolic, experts believe the real victory lies in the expanded access to quality healthcare and the lives now being improved.

“This wasn’t about the money,” Abraham emphasized. “The real reward is a system that is delivering hope, access, and dignity.”

As Kaduna continues to scale its reforms, its success story is increasingly being seen as a model for healthcare renewal across Nigeria.