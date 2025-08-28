Kaduna Govt dismisses kidnap ranking report as false, irresponsible

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State Government has dismissed a recent report ranking the state among those with the highest cases of kidnapping in Nigeria, describing it as “false, mischievous, and irresponsible.”

The state government’s reaction was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Information, signed by Commissioner-designate Malam Ahmed Maiyaki.

He faulted the report by SB Morgen, which alleged that 629 persons were abducted in Kaduna between July 2024 and June 2025.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to recent reports and commentaries regarding the security situation in the state.

“The publication by SB Morgen is a figment of false imagination, clearly orchestrated to discredit the Kaduna Peace Model,” Maiyaki said.

He added that the Kaduna Peace Model, introduced by Govel. Uba Sani had been widely commended by security agencies and development partners for restoring peace to security flashpoints across the state.

“It is on record that the Kaduna Peace Model has led to the recovery of over 500,000 hectares of previously deserted farmlands.

“Farmers have returned to their farms, and livestock markets in Birnin Gwari and Giwa, closed for more than a decade, have reopened,” Maiyaki added.

The government urged the public to disregard the report, insisting that it does not accurately reflect the current security reality in the state.

It warned against sensational reporting, stating that such narratives could erode the morale of security personnel working tirelessly to protect lives and property.

Maiyaki quoted the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Suleiman Shuaibu (SAN), as saying that in April alone, 34 security operations resulted in the arrest of 54 high-profile suspects and the rescue of over 75 kidnap victims.

He said several criminal hideouts had been dismantled, with ongoing prosecutions to ensure justice is served.

Shuaibu also highlighted the government’s non-kinetic approach, including the establishment of the Kaduna Peace Dialogue Group, which facilitates negotiation and reintegration of repentant bandits.

He stated that the reopening of livestock markets in Birnin Gwari and Giwa, along with improved agricultural productivity, are clear indicators of the model’s success.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain our top priority.

“We urge the public to disregard the misleading kidnapping ranking and remain focused on supporting the efforts toward sustainable peace and security in Kaduna,” Maiyaki concluded.

