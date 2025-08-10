Kaduna: Gov Uba Sani hailed for prioritizing security, inclusion, others

Gov Sani

By Nnasom David

Governor Uba Sani has been commended for launching a series of reforms aimed at reversing unpopular policies, improving security, and fostering inclusive governance.

A statement on Sunday, signed by Mr Ben Kure, the newly appointed Managing Director, Kaduna State Media Corporation (KSMC), noted that the governor, a veteran pro-democracy activist who worked alongside figures such as Gani Fawehinmi, Dr. Beko Ransom-Kuti, and now-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assumed office amid widespread concerns over insecurity, strained labour relations, and economic hardship.

The statement reads: “In the past year, he has re-engaged with traditional rulers, reinstated leaders previously dethroned, and emphasized collaboration with religious institutions to promote unity and moral guidance.

“We are restoring dignity to our cultural and religious institutions,” the statement said.

The statement added that their roles are critical for peaceful coexistence.

Economically, despite inheriting over ₦80 billion in domestic debt and $550 million in foreign loans, Kaduna now ranks among Nigeria’s top four states for foreign direct investment.

“His administration has provided free housing to victims of insurgency, introduced 100 CNG buses offering free transport, and distributed farm inputs to boost agriculture.

“In education, tuition hikes at Kaduna State University have been reversed, preventing student dropouts. Health initiatives include upgrading 255 primary health centres, renovating 14 general hospitals, and completing a long-delayed 300-bed Specialist Hospital. Infrastructure projects cover over 800 km of rural roads, with 30 already commissioned.

“Security has improved through coordination with federal security agencies, while new ministries—Youth Development, Information, and Humanitarian Affairs—have been established to meet community needs.

“At the state’s two-year anniversary, President Bola Tinubu praised Kaduna’s direction, contrasting it with what he called a “toxic” past administration,” the statement said.

The statement noted that it has been Governor Sani’s long-term vision is for Kaduna to become a model for Nigeria in security, economic growth, education, and healthcare.

“Kaduna State will be a place where business thrives and citizens live in safety and dignity,” the statement affirmed.