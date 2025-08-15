Kaduna, Edo By-Elections: Opposition, observers urge INEC to uphold credibility

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the August 16, 2025 by-elections in Edo and Kaduna states, opposition political parties and election observer groups have called for transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process.

In a statement issued on Friday, the opposition parties urged INEC to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders and called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to support efforts aimed at maintaining the integrity of the elections.

The group expressed concern over past electoral challenges and stressed the need for electoral officials and security agencies to act professionally and independently. They emphasized that both voters and party agents must be allowed unhindered access to polling and collation centers to promote trust in the system.

They also warned against any form of interference or practices that could undermine public confidence in the outcome of the elections, especially in Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency.

Echoing the concerns, the Coalition of Observer Groups in Nigeria said it was closely monitoring developments and emphasized the importance of INEC’s impartiality in the process. In a statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Simon Diogu, the coalition called on all political parties to avoid actions or rhetoric that could inflame tensions or compromise electoral integrity.

The coalition urged INEC to address any unresolved issues from previous elections and take proactive steps to ensure the credibility of the upcoming polls.

In Edo State, a member of the opposition expressed hope for a peaceful election and emphasized the importance of allowing all political actors equal access to electoral venues. He called on INEC to ensure neutrality among its officials and to communicate clearly with stakeholders before and during the election.

Concerns were also raised about the need for security personnel to maintain order without interfering in the electoral process. Stakeholders appealed to the police and other agencies to remain neutral and ensure that their presence helps to deter violence rather than intimidate voters.

In Kaduna State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), both participating in the by-elections in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency and in Sabon Gari and Zaria constituencies, called for vigilance against electoral misconduct. They urged INEC to maintain strict oversight and guard against any attempts to compromise the process through inducement or intimidation.

The parties emphasized that credible elections are vital to deepening Nigeria’s democracy and warned that any acts capable of eroding public trust should be avoided.

Both in Edo and Kaduna, political groups and civil society organizations urged INEC to swiftly replace any official found to be compromised and ensure that the entire electoral process reflects the will of the people.

They concluded by calling on citizens to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and vigilant throughout the electoral period.