Kaduna distributes ID cards to 15,916 vulnerables, pregnant women, under-5 children

Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority has commenced the distribution of identity cards to 15,916 vulnerable, pregnant women and children under five years under the Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking at the distribution lunch on Thursday in Kaduna, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, said the initiative was aimed at enhancing the well-being of citizens.

She said health was a fundamental human right, adding, “it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to quality healthcare.”

According to her, in the country today, over 70 percent of healthcare spending is still out-of-pocket, a heavy burden that breaks the backs of the poor.

She said the health insurance scheme was the bridge from vulnerability to security, from exclusion to inclusion, from despair to dignity.

Balarabe said, “Let this initiative be a catalyst for further actions.

“We must continue to advocate programmes that uplift our vulnerable populations, ensuring that no one is excluded in our pursuit of health equity.

“We are not just distributing cards, but offering care, delivering compassion, and demonstrating commitment to a cause greater than ourselves, the cause of health for all, hope for all, and help for all.

“Our journey is not yet over, our job is not yet done, and our duty is not yet fulfilled together, we will strive to create a Kaduna State where everyone has the opportunity to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

She added that the distribution was a clear confirmation of the government’s boundless commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare.

Balarabe added, “We hold firm to the conviction that no citizen should be left behind, no community should be overlooked, and no life should be lost simply because they cannot afford the needed care.

“From the moment His Excellency, Uba Sani, assumed office, the administration’s mission has been clear: bring healthcare closer, make healthcare cheaper, and ensure healthcare is better.

“We have revitalized Primary Health Centers and General Hospitals; we have equipped them, staffed them, and powered them.

“This is because a healthy people make a stronger Kaduna, a stronger Kaduna makes a stronger Nigeria, and a stronger Nigeria serves, all of us.”

According to her, government investments in health transcend beyond buildings and equipment, touching lives.

” These investments are translating to women who can now deliver safely, children who can now grow healthy, and families who can now live without the fear of medical bills pushing them into poverty,”,the deputy governor said.

She appreciated donor agencies and development allies: UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) and others for support

Balarabe added, ” I single out the Clinton Health Access because their direct enrollment of over 20,000 vulnerable persons, mostly women, into this scheme is a powerful proof of what partnerships can produce.

” Our traditional rulers, thank you for using that influence to mobilize your people for health.

“To philanthropic individuals and organizations, you are planting seeds of service whose harvest will be measured in healthier generations.”

She appealed to corporate bodies, philanthropists and community leaders to support more families and strengthen the shared future.

In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmed, said the distribution was a bold statement of the administration’s unwavering determination to ensure that no woman or child in the state was denied access to quality healthcare due to financial barriers.

She said the initiative, which was built on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in August 2023, had already recorded an impressive milestone—31,165 beneficiaries enrolled to date, surpassing the original target of 20,000.

Ahmed added that beyond the numbers, the impact of the distribution would be felt in the improved access to life-saving maternal, newborn, and child health services across all primary healthcare facilities.

She said, “It is a step towards reducing maternal and child mortality rates, improving health outcomes, and building a healthier, more resilient Kaduna State.”

Ahmed called on community leaders, political appointees, health workers, and media partners to help spread the message of hope, encouraging other eligible individuals to enroll and take advantage of the scheme.

She appreciated the state Governor for his continued investments in the health sector, and to all the partners and stakeholders for their steadfast commitment.

” Together, we are building a future where every resident of Kaduna State can access quality healthcare, regardless of their socio-economic status,”Ahmed said.

Earlier, in an opening remark, the Director-General of the authority, Abubakar Hassan, said the distribution was a promise fulfilled by the government.

He said the governor approved the enrollment of 70,000 vulnerable individuals into the scheme to gain access to affordable healthcare.

According to him, the 70,000 are from the formal sector, and they need to do more to boost the informal sector.

Vanguard News