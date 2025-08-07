Kaduna convicts 25 for Gender-Based Violence – Commissioner

Kaduna

…Earmarks N5bn for Women Empowerment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that 25 individuals convicted of gender-based violence (GBV) offences have received capital sentences, underscoring its commitment to curbing sexual and gender-related crimes across the state.

This was made known on Thursday by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Dr. Rabi Salisu Ibrahim, during an engagement with a delegation of Muslim Opinion Leaders actively involved in GBV prevention advocacy in Northern Nigeria.

The delegation, led by Professor Taufiq Abubakar Hussain, visited the Commissioner under a Ford Foundation-supported initiative implemented by the Development Research and Project Centre (dRPC).

Dr. Rabi explained that the convictions reflect the state government’s intensified efforts to address GBV through a dual strategy of punitive justice and preventive intervention.

As part of its broader response, the government has earmarked ₦5 billion under the 2025 state budget for the Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) Fund, expected to benefit 15,000 women across the 23 local government areas.

“Since the launch of the WEE Policy in December 2024 by His Excellency Governor Uba Sani, we have prioritized economic empowerment as a tool for GBV prevention. I’m pleased to report that the ₦5bn commitment has been fulfilled,” she said.

She added that beneficiaries were grouped into 750 women’s cooperatives, aligning with the state’s broader empowerment framework to enhance resilience through education, financial inclusion, and vocational training.

The Commissioner also referenced previous initiatives like digital and entrepreneurial upskilling for 5,000 women and girls under the Google Africa Data Science, AI, and craft skills programme.

In another step forward, Dr. Rabi announced the establishment of a comprehensive state GBV database to track cases, monitor resolution timelines, and coordinate rehabilitation. A multi-sectoral technical working group is also operational to enhance collaboration across justice, education, and welfare institutions.

“We are strengthening the connection between women’s empowerment and GBV prevention by facilitating school re-enrolment, improved healthcare access, and pathways to leadership,” she added.

In his remarks, Professor Hussain praised the government’s integrated approach, noting that the visit aimed to evaluate the WEE policy’s impact and explore further partnerships on GBV monitoring and prevention.

Also speaking, Barr. Tahir Umar Tahir, Director-General of the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith, congratulated Dr. Rabi on her recent PhD and encouraged her to apply her academic insights to GBV policy and programming.

“Gender-based violence remains a scourge threatening the moral fabric of our society,” he remarked.