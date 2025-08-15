Kaduna Bye-Election: Ashiru urges INEC, security agencies to ensure credible polls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that Saturday’s bye-elections in the state are free, fair, and transparent.

The elections, scheduled for August 16, will be held in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Zaria Kewaye State Constituency, and Basawa State Constituency.

In a statement personally signed on Friday, Ashiru urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the rule of law and to avoid actions that could undermine the electoral process.

He emphasized that fairness and neutrality by electoral officials and security personnel are essential to building public confidence in the outcome of the elections.

“It is important for the electoral umpire and law enforcement agencies to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and impartiality to ensure a transparent process,” he said.

Ashiru also encouraged voters to remain peaceful and vigilant in exercising their civic responsibility.