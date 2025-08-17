Kaduna by-election: APC’s Sani wins Basawa constituency seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Alhaji Dahiru Umar-Sani of the APC as the winner of the election for the Basawa Constituency seat in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Prof. Nasiru Rabiu of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, the INEC Returning Officer for the election, announced the result in Zaria.

Rabiu said Umar-Sani secured 10, 996 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muazu Danyaro of PDP, who scored 5, 499 votes.

He added that DanBala Usman of SDP scored 811 to come third, while Mahmuda Almustapha of ADC polled 146 votes.

“Dahiru Umar-Sani of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ the returning officer said.

However, the returning officer said of the 18 political parties that contested the election only four parties presented candidates during the by-election for the Basawa State Constituency Election. (NAN)