K1 Vs ValueJet: Temper justice with mercy, Olowu tells Aviation minister

By Dapo Akinrefon

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III , has urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, to temper justice with mercy and forgive popular fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over altercation between him and officials of ValueJet at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport last Tuesday in Abuja.

Olowu in an appeal to Keyamo, noted that to err is human, but to forgive is divine.

The monarch also appealed to the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, to lift the ban on K1 and the suspension clamped down on the Pilot,nOluranti Ogoyi, in the aftermath of the imbroglio.

Olowu said: ” I want to make a public appeal concerning our illustrious son, an Icon, a legend, a distinguished Nigerian, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal directly to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, our dear son, Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN and the DG of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo and the CEO of ValueJet, Mr Kunle Soname on the error of judgement that occurred at the Abuja airport during the altercation.

“Our son has truly atoned and made public apology; we are supporting his public apology by appealing to the relevant authorities to please temper justice with mercy. We are also aware that punitive pronouncement has been made, but we’re appealing for mercy.

“Also, I ask the concerned authority to forgive our daughter, pilot Oluranti Ogoyi. No one is immune from mistakes. Even nations make mistakes. Let’s forgive them and move forward. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mistake has been made, and an atonement has also been made. K1 has done a lot to promote the brand Nigeria. As a nation, we should pardon him and move forward.”