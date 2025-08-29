‘Justice for Ngene will define legacy of NBA Enugu Conference’ — Ubani

Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani, has described the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual Conference in Enugu as one of the most memorable in recent years, but insisted that its legacy would be incomplete until justice is secured for incarcerated lawmaker-elect, Barrister Bright Ngene.

Ubani, giving his account of the event, said the conference, which opened on August 21 in the Coal City, combined intellectual depth, social vibrancy, and remarkable hospitality.

Yet, he stressed that the plight of Ngene, who remains in detention despite being duly re-elected as member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, casts a shadow over the successes recorded.

“Justice delayed for Bright Ngene is justice denied for his people,” Ubani declared.

He urged Governor Peter Mbah to exercise the prerogative of mercy, arguing that such a gesture would not only restore justice but also earn the Governor lasting goodwill as an example of rare political magnanimity in Nigeria.

Commendations and concerns

Ubani commended the host state government, noting that Governor Mbah and his team provided tight security, efficient logistics, and a welcoming social atmosphere.

He also praised the NBA President, Afam Osigwe, SAN; the Conference Planning Committee led by Emeka Obegolu, SAN; and the Local Organising Committee chaired by Ikeazor Akaraiwe, SAN, for their “outstanding organisation.”

However, he identified lapses that must be corrected. He faulted the prominence accorded to “new wigs” and politically exposed figures like Dino Melaye, Deji Adeyanju and Osita Chidoka, insisting that the tradition of seniority at the Bar was undermined.

“Whatever the inspiration of the theme ‘Standing Out, Standing Tall,’ seniority at the Bar must be respected by future planners,” he stated.

The urgent case of Bright Ngene

Ubani said beyond the glitz of the conference, the situation of Barrister Bright Ngene remained his major concern.

According to him, Ngene, a lawyer and elected representative of Enugu South Urban Constituency, has remained in incarceration “under questionable circumstances,” despite winning a rerun election from prison.

He explained that Ngene’s appeal against his conviction has suffered delays, though the Enugu State Attorney-General, Kingsley Udeh (SAN-designate), assured that the matter has been assigned by the Chief Judge and may be heard immediately after the court vacation.

Still, Ubani insisted that Governor Mbah should act promptly: “Releasing Ngene will affirm justice and allow him to take his rightful place in the State House of Assembly, where his constituents await his representation.”

NBA must aim higher

While applauding the successes of the Enugu conference, Ubani urged the Association to strive for higher standards.

He pointed to the 2019 Lagos conference organised under the presidency of A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, and coordinated by Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi, SAN, as the closest the NBA has come to matching International Bar Association standards.

“That conference, despite its high cost, remains the benchmark. If the NBA must meet global expectations, future conferences should aspire to such standards,” he said.

Rivers 2026: Building on Enugu’s gains

Looking ahead to the next NBA conference scheduled for Rivers State in 2026, Ubani called for a consolidation of the gains recorded in Enugu, while correcting its shortcomings.

He stressed that conferences should go beyond cultural display and camaraderie to leave behind enduring legacies of justice and professional excellence.

For him, the real measure of Enugu’s success will not only be the warmth of its hospitality or the strength of its debates, but whether justice is delivered for Bright Ngene and his constituents.