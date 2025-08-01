Just in: Nurses have called off strike – Health Minister

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called off its strike, according to the Minister of Health, Ali Pate.

Pate disclosed this to journalists on Friday after a closed-door meeting with the union’s leadership, stating that the decision came after both parties reached key agreements.

However, the union leaders declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting.

The nurses and midwives had embarked on a warning strike on July 29, 2025, accusing the government of failing to address their demands after a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14.

