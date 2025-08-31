Just in: Phyna loses sister, Ruth Otabor after truck accident

Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has passed away.

Her death was confirmed on Sunday in a statement issued by Eko Solicitors & Advocates on behalf of the family, and shared by Phyna on her Instagram handle.

According to the statement, Ruth died at about 6:30 a.m. on August 31, 2025.

“With a heavy heart, the family regrets to announce the passing on to glory of their daughter, sister, and mother on this 31st Day of August, 2025 at about 06:30Hrs,” the statement read.

The family also requested privacy as they grieve.

“The family is presently grieving and will appreciate to be given a private moment to mourn the departed.

“The funeral arrangement will be communicated to the public in due course,” the statement added.

Ruth’s death comes just weeks after she suffered a tragic accident.

On August 13, 2025, she was hit by a truck belonging to the Dangote Group near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

The impact crushed her leg, which later had to be amputated. Eyewitnesses said the truck was eventually stopped by a bystander.

The accident happened only six days after Ruth graduated from Auchi Polytechnic. Her sudden death has left her family, friends, and fans deeply shaken.

