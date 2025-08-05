Just In: NCAA suspends ValueJet pilot over safety breach at Abuja airport

By Nnasom David

Abuja — The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended a ValueJet pilot and co-pilot for a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the Authority confirmed receiving reports of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the domestic terminal.

“Preliminary information indicates that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols,” the statement said.

The NCAA described the pilot’s actions as “reckless,” adding that it “endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users,” and clearly violated established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.

As part of its immediate enforcement action, the NCAA suspended the licences of the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

“This suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident,” the NCAA added.

Reaffirming its stance, the Authority assured stakeholders of its strong safety culture.

“The Authority hereby reaffirms all stakeholders of its commitment to safety,” the statement concluded.