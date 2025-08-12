Just in: Dangote refinery reduces petrol price to N820/litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol, from N850 to N820 per litre.

The price cut was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly referred to as petrol, by N30 from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025,” the statement said.

The refinery reaffirmed its pledge to support Nigeria’s economic growth, stating: “As part of our unwavering commitment to national development, Dangote Petroleum Refinery assures the public of a consistent and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.”

It further revealed plans to “commence the phased deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution across Nigeria, effective August 15, 2025,” as part of its push for operational excellence and sustainable energy solutions.

Vanguard News