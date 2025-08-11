Journalists’ deaths: Time for Trump to reconsider Netanyahu support

The former Commonwealth plus British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said it was time for President Donald Trump of the United States to reconsider supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

Oboh said this against the backdrop of the death of some journalists in Gaza when Israeli army attacked.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif, 28, was killed along with four of his colleagues. They are correspondent, Mohammed Qreiqeh, 33, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, 25; Mohammed Noufal, 29; and Moamen Aliwa, 23.

Also, some records say Israel has killed nearly 270 journalists and media workers since it launched its war on Gaza.

Reacting, Peter Oboh: “It is very sad that innocent Al Jazeera journalists Anas al-Sharif and four colleagues have been killed by the Isreali army in Gaza.

“I think it is time for Mr Donald Trump the United States’ President to pull from the behind Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu for good. If someone abuses the grace given by the Most High, God can pull out from backing of that person or persons.

“Note this one day, that person or persons will then end up finding themselves in hell fire, after the last judgment. That is why the Holy Bible says in the last day many who are now first will be last, and many last will be first.

“Nigeria has an old ancient adage that says only the unwise files follow a dead body to the grave. It is high time Mr. Trump pulled out from backing Benjamin Netanyahu. Even majority of his citizens are not with him in this killings of journalists. Now a widow and two innocent children are in pains. To be realistic that is not fair.

“Over 230 innocent journalists, just doing their good job so that the world can know what is happening around the world, have been lilled by Benjamin Netanyahu’s soldiers. NATO and UN need to do something.”