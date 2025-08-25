Jollof Fest: Kiara Rice brings culture, flavor, dreams to life in Lagos

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, pulsed with energy on Friday as Jollof Fest 2025 drew food lovers, chefs, and cultural enthusiasts from across Nigeria to celebrate one of West Africa’s most beloved dishes.

The festival was more than a food fair — it was a cultural showcase. Guests were treated to live cooking contests, music, entertainment, and free tastings of diverse jollof styles. The highlight of the day was the fiercely contested cooking competition, where representatives from Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Ughelli, Warri, Benin, and Akure competed for the ultimate jollof crown.

Star power lit up the judging panel, with popular food influencer Enioluwa Prince and content creator Omoyecooks joining seasoned culinary experts. Together, they assessed not only taste but also creativity, presentation, and the personal flair each contestant brought to the table.

After an intense showdown, Adefunke Oluwasuji, a food entrepreneur from Akure, triumphed and clinched the ₦2 million grand prize. For her, the victory was both humbling and empowering. “You just can’t rush jollof rice,” she said with a smile. “This was my first competition and it pushed me out of my comfort zone. I’m grateful for the platform, and I see this as the beginning of something bigger.”

Judge Enioluwa Prince highlighted the wider significance of the festival: “It’s very important that we preserve our culture, and one of the best ways is through food. The organisation, the creativity, and the energy here tonight were remarkable.”

For many, the event went beyond food; it was about identity, heritage, and community. The fusion of music, storytelling, and gastronomy showcased how a simple dish like jollof rice continues to unite Nigerians while providing opportunities for rising culinary talents.

Jollof Fest 2025 ended on a high note, not just crowning a winner but reaffirming the dish’s place as a cultural emblem and a symbol of shared dreams.