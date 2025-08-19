Jigawa Gov Namadi sacks aide on NASS matters

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State

By Mohammed Abubakar, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has sacked his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Rabi’u Garba Kaugama.

Though no official reason was offered for the sack, a statement on Tuesday by the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bala Ibrahim, said the decision takes immediate effect.

The statement noted, “With this development, all rights and privileges attached to his office as Special Adviser to the Governor on National Assembly Matters have been withdrawn.

“Additionally, the statement directed the former Special Adviser to immediately hand over all government properties in his possession to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State.’