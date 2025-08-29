Jehovah’s Witnesses initiate worldwide campaign on biblical solution to long-standing violence

More than 9 million volunteers will launch a global campaign in September that will inform the public about a Bible-based solution to end all wars.

As terror and bloodshed continue to ravage the world scene, most notably in large-scale conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, and Sudan’s civil war, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will distribute The Watchtower No.1 2025 edition, titled “An End to War –– How?”

“We live in a time where violent conflicts, even large-scale wars, are surging. We believe that this magazine will bring hope not only to the millions of people suffering from the violence that war inflicts but also to anyone who is searching for peace in their life,” said Olusegun Eroyemi, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria.

The concise but comprehensive magazine covers topics, such as:

Why War and Violent Conflict Continue

How War and Violent Conflict Will End

Finding Peace Despite War and Violent Conflict

Perhaps the most intriguing subject covered in the magazine is the comforting answer to the question: Will we ever see a time when there is no more war?

“The solution, which goes back to a simple statement that Jesus ’ made in the familiar model prayer, sometimes called the Lord’s Prayer, will especially resonate with those who have been waiting for governments to bring about change,” Eroyemi said.

During the month-long campaign, the Witnesses will also invite community members to a special talk with the same theme as the featured magazine. The 30-minute discourse is open to the public and will be presented worldwide at their places of worship called Kingdom Halls. No collections are ever taken at any of the non-profit’s events.

“We invite all to attend,” Eroyemi said. “For many, what they will hear will not only be comforting but also lifechanging.”

Vanguard News