Jay-Z becomes world’s richest musician with net worth of $2.5bn

American rapper and music mogul, Sean Carter, popularly known as Jay-Z, has officially been named the world’s richest musician, according to Forbes.

The Roc Nation founder is now worth $2.5 billion, with his fortune spread across diverse investments and businesses.

His portfolio includes Roc Nation, luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), cognac label D’Ussé, as well as profits from the sale of music streaming service Tidal and clothing brand Rocawear.

Jay-Z also holds investments in real estate, hospitality, technology, and various startup ventures.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift retained her status as the world’s richest female musician, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Forbes noted that Swift is the first artist to reach billionaire status purely from earnings tied to her music and tours.

Vanguard News