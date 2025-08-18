JAMB gives tertiary institutions end-of-year deadline for 2025 admissions

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a directive to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to complete their 2025 admission processes before the end of the year.

According to a bulletin released by the Board on Monday, public universities are expected to finish their admissions by October 31, 2025, while private universities have until November 30, 2025. All other tertiary institutions — including polytechnics, colleges of education, and innovation enterprise institutions — have been given a final deadline of December 31, 2025.

JAMB explained that the directive follows resolutions reached at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions, chaired by the Minister of Education.

The Board said the move is designed to stabilise Nigeria’s academic calendar and ensure equal access to admission opportunities across all institutions.

Institutions were cautioned to comply fully with the timelines, even if their academic sessions were yet to begin.

“Even where an institution is not ready to begin a new session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it,” the bulletin read.

JAMB also urged institutions that are still conducting post-UTME screening exercises to conclude them without delay to ensure they meet the stipulated deadlines.

“By this directive, all admission processes must be completed within the prescribed timelines,” the Board warned.