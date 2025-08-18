Jamaica’s Thompson out of Lausanne meet with shin pain

Kishane Thompson

Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in the 100m this year and a favourite for next month’s world championships, will miss the Diamond League meet in Lausanne on Wednesday with a shin injury.

“Kishane Thompson will not compete in the men’s 100m,” organisers said in a statement on Monday.

The Jamaican sprinter has been suffering from “shin discomfort” since beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles last weekend in Poland.

Thompson timed a joint meet record of 9.87sec for victory, with Lyles second in 9.90sec.

That was their first meeting since Lyles won Olympic gold by just five-thousandths of a second in Paris last year.

Olympic silver medallist Thompson clocked a world-leading 9.75sec at the Jamaican trials in June, a time which puts him sixth on the all-time list.

He missed the cut for the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

Thompson and Lyles were set to face off again in Lausanne in a final showdown before the world championships in Tokyo, which run from September 13-21.

Organisers said that Thompson would also not compete at the Diamond League event in Zurich on August 28.