Jaiz Bank rebrands, targets N100bn capital

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Jaiz Bank Plc yesterday announced a new logo as it rebrands and a sets a N100 billion capital base for itself in the next one year.

Briefing the press in Abuja yesterday, the Managing Director (MD) of the bank, Dr. Haruna Musa, disclosed that the bank had already met the N20 billion new capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, for Non-Interest banks, well ahead of the 2026 deadline.

The MD said, “In the next one year, the plan of the bank is to ensure that we raise our capital to a minimum of 100 billion. In the next three years, the plan of the bank is to raise our capital to a minimum of 200 billion. So, we will recapitalize Jaiz Bank beyond the minimum regulatory requirement.”

On decision to rebrand, Dr. Musa said, “This event goes beyond a ceremonial rebrand. It reflects our deliberate effort to refresh our identity, modernise our platforms, and reaffirm our commitment to ethical, inclusive, and customer-focused banking.”

He added, “We are retiring the familiar green and gold that have served us well and embracing a dynamic new palette:

Deep Blue – symbolising trust, stability, and our reliability as Nigeria’s foremost ethical bank; Yellow – representing energy, optimism, and our customer-first spirit of innovation; Grey – conveying sophistication, balance, and our ability to evolve while holding true to timeless principles.

“This transformation speaks to a deeper shift in banking—one where customers demand transparency, fairness, and social impact.”

The MD said that with bank’s refreshed identity, its focus was to deliver accessible and ethical banking that celebrates Nigeria’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

“Our new payoff line, ‘With You for Life,’ reflects our promise to stand with our customers through every stage of their journey—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come,” he said.

Dr. Musa disclosed that the bank would relaunch its Naira MasterCard for international transactions from next month, in partnership with MasterCard International.

His words, “So many Nigerians are excited about the fact that the good days are here again, where you can travel with your card and do your transactions abroad.

“We’re also happy to inform the general public that Jaiz Bank in partnership with MasterCard International, we are about to relaunch our Jaiz Naira MasterCard effective from September 1st.”

Jaiz Bank, he added, was planning to go beyond Nigeria into other countries of Africa.

“Our mission is beyond Nigeria. If our mission is to be the top in Africa, then obviously we have regional expansion plans. We have been getting invitations from so many countries. Any time soon, honestly, we will see Jaiz Bank coming up across different areas in Africa,” he said.

According to him, the goal of the bank was not making a profit and that it remained focused on making impact on the society.

He put the bank’s current financing portfolio at over N500 billion, with a target of between N1 trillion and N1.8 trillion in the next three years.