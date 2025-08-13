IYD: Take lead in creating sustainable, equitable society – Showunmi tells youths

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and Convener of The Alternative, Chief Segun Showunmi has called on Nigerian youths to take lead in creating a more sustainable and equitable society.

Showunmi, who made the call in a keynote address he delivered at the 2025 International World Youth Day celebration, organized by the Consolidated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, maintained that youths are needed for the development and growth of the country.

The programme has as its theme: “Youths Empowerment For A Sustainable Future”.

He emphasized that youths should not rely totally on government jobs, stressing that they should be equipped with digital skills, and as well shun substance abuse.

He added that younger generations should know and understand that the future lies in their hands, urging them to always remain ready and determined for whatever may come forth.

He said, ”when talking about youth empowerment, we need to be serious here, because in 40 years time, our population will hit 1 billion.

“Do you know what a free market economy does or what it means? A free market economy means if you don’t work, you won’t eat.

“As youths, we need skills and when any politician come to you, tell them they should provide you with skills”, he added.

On his part, the State Commander of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tijani Rabe, disclosed that Southwest has the highest prevalence of substance abuse in the country, with over 4 million Nigerians indulging in the abuse of various kinds of drugs.

Rabe lamented that the rehabilitation centers across the country are filled with shattered dreams of once-promising lives consumed by drug addiction, adding that the hope for tomorrow are being systematically robbed of their future.

He disclosed that the agency had employed supply reduction through arrest of illicit drug traffickers and dealers, seizure of the illicit substances, confiscation of the proceeds of the drug crime and prosecution of offenders.

The NDLEA boss added that education and awareness initiatives in communities and schools to promote drug-free lifestyles and reducing drug accessibility has also been used.

In his message of goodwill, Lamide Lawal, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Youth, emphasised the need for parents to keep an eagle eye on their children and encouraged youths to get involved in everything around them in order to get the change they desire.

A member of Ogun State House of Assembly, representing Abeokuta South State Constituency 1, Lukman Atobatele, frowned that youths are not ready, saying they would enroll for empowerment but at the end only few utilize and put into practice what is learned.