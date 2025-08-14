IYD: CSOs seek improved engagement of youths in governance

President Bola Tinubu

By Nnasom David

Abuja: Civil society organizations (CSOs) have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take more inclusive steps in engaging young people across Nigeria, emphasizing that current interventions are not reaching the majority of youths in the country.

The call was made during the International Youth Day Ecosystem Dialogue: MacArthur Youth Landscape Assessment Validation Meeting, organized in partnership with FIT Africa.

The event, which coincided with International Youth Day, brought together youth-led and youth-serving organizations to review findings from the Youth Leadership Landscape Report commissioned by the Bakato Foundation.

Femi Taiwo, Managing Partner of FIT Africa, explained that the report examined youth leadership beyond political participation, focusing on how young people exercise agency across sectors including agriculture, technology, creative industries, and non-profit enterprises.

“We are seeing young people solving problems and leading in their own ways, but access to opportunities remains uneven, especially at the grassroots,” Taiwo said.

He stressed the need for democratizing access to leadership opportunities and for large organizations to collaborate with grassroots initiatives.

The dialogue also highlighted policy gaps.

The National Youth Policy, Taiwo noted, has expired, and its replacement has yet to be formally adopted.

He urged the government to engage with the mature youth ecosystem in Nigeria, rather than working in isolation, to ensure interventions reach a wider and more inclusive audience.

Speaking on gender representation, Abigael Anaza-Mark, Programme Manager at FIT Africa, emphasized persistent inequality.

“While opportunities for young women to participate in leadership are increasing, societal and cultural norms continue to position women more as supporters than leaders.

“Even when women lead, they face greater scrutiny and expectations,” she said.

She also called for more targeted efforts to support female leaders.

The event also provided a platform for youth ecosystem actors to identify barriers to leadership, discuss policy recommendations, and explore collaborative approaches to amplify youth engagement in governance and development.

With two years of the current administration gone, CSOs and youth leaders emphasized that there is significant room for more inclusive interventions that engage young people meaningfully across the country.