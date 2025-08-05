Iyabo Ojo’s refusal to testify stalling cybercrime cases involving Naira Marley, VeryDarkMan, others – Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has disclosed that the failure of Actress Iyabo Ojo to appear in court as a prosecution witness or provide a formal statement as required in cybercrime cases involving her, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Tonto Dikeh, and VeryDarkMan is stalling the cases.

The NPF-NCCC made this known while responding to questions regarding accusations and counter-accusations of the celebrities in the media space.

It said, “The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating two separate cybercrime cases and prosecution:

“The first one, Cyberstalking Case Involving Naira Marley, Sam Larry & Iyabo Ojo.

“Following a duly approved petition submitted by Mr. Azeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Mr. Balogun Olamilekan Eletu (aka Sam Larry), the NPF-NCCC commenced an investigation into allegations of cyberbullying and cyberstalking against actress Iyabo Ojo.

“The petitioners alleged that Ms Ojo made unsubstantiated claims via social media and interviews linking them to the death of the late artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad).

“Ms. Ojo was invited for questioning and granted administrative bail.

“Upon conclusion of investigations, the matter was formally charged to court in accordance with the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2024 amended.

The second one, Cyberstalking Case Involving Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh & VeryDarkMan

“In a separate but related case, the Centre also received a complaint of cyberstalking and cyberbullying filed by Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh against social media personality Mr. Martins Vincent Otse (aka VeryDarkMan).

“The case was investigated and formally charged to court under Charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/149/2024.

“However, despite several formal invitations, Ms. Ojo has failed to appear in court as a prosecution witness or provide a formal statement as required.

“The NPF-NCCC reiterates its commitment to impartial investigations, due process, and the protection of all citizens’ rights.

“We urge all parties involved to cooperate fully with ongoing legal proceedings.

“The Centre remains dedicated to ensuring Nigeria’s digital space is governed by truth, accountability, and the rule of law.”