Iyabo Ojo not wanted – Police disown viral poster

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed a viral poster that Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Iyabo Ojo, was wanted.

The widely circulated poster claimed a reward had been offered for information leading to her arrest.

However, in a statement on Thursday shared on social media, the police described the poster as fake and misleading.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clarify that the recent Wanted Person Bulletin circulating about stating that the Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo is wanted by the Office of The IGP Monitoring Unit is NOT an official communication from the Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges members of the public to verify information through official channels and be cautious of misinformation.”

This comes after controversial social media personality, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, claimed that Iyabo and some other persons tried to frame singer and record label boss, Naira Marley, for the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.