‘It’s old, addressed’ – FRSC reacts to viral video

By Theodore Opara

The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been drawn to a viral video currently circulating on social media platforms showing a tricycle rider, unclad, violently confronting operatives of the Corps and damaging a patrol vehicle along the Benin–Sapele Road, in Edo State.

The recirculation is a calculated act by mischievous handlers whose intent is nothing but to attract traffic to their social media pages, misinform the public, and stir unnecessary emotions over a matter that has long been resolved.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Corps wishes to emphatically state that the incident being circulated is not a recent occurrence. The event in question took place on 16th July, 2020 in Benin City, Edo State, and has since been thoroughly addressed both legally and administratively.

It will be recalled that following the attack, the tricycle rider, Mr. Adeshine Adeyemo, was arraigned in Court with case file number MEV/117C/2020 before His Worship, Magistrate F. Ojehumen of the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court, Benin City. On 11 January 2021, he was found guilty and subsequently sentenced to three (3) months imprisonment for malicious damage and breach of public peace.

In addition, the FRSC instituted an internal disciplinary panel to investigate the conduct of its personnel captured in the said video. After due process, the seven man patrol team involved was tried and sanctioned with reduction in rank for unprofessional and unethical behaviour during the encounter. They were also redeployed from their previous Command in line with the Corps’ zero tolerance posture against incivility and misconduct.

The Corps at that time, made it abundantly clear that while FRSC will not tolerate any attack or molestation of its operatives and installations, it equally will not spare any personnel found guilty of professional misconduct. This position remains unchanged.

It is important to State that the resurfacing of this video at this time may create unnecessary panic and mislead unsuspecting members of the public into believing it is a recent development. The FRSC therefore urges the general public to disregard the video as an old story, already addressed comprehensively through judicial conviction of the offender and disciplinary sanctions on the staff involved.

Accordingly, the Corps remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring safer roads and a more civil relationship between its operatives and the motoring public. We appeal to citizens to always cooperate with law enforcement officers, while assuring the public of FRSC’s determination to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human dignity in the discharge of its statutory duties.