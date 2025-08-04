By Bayo Wahab

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has questioned Peter Obi’s one-term pledge ahead of the 2027 general election.

On Sunday, Obi, who was the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, reiterated his vow to serve for four years if elected president in 2027.

Citing the leadership examples of Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela as justification for his pledge, Obi said he does not need eight years to turn the country around.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Falana faulted Obi’s promise, saying it’s not enough to pledge.

“Another problem confronting Nigeria as a nation, it is not just enough to say I will be in power for your years. I will be in power for eight years, what do you want to do there?” he said.

Falana also called on the Federal Government to focus on governance and involve the people in their policies.

Falana said, “As for those who are in power, you have a greater responsibility to concentrate on governance and consult with the people with respect to your policies, so that nobody wakes up one day and say I am going to rename the streets.”

Earlier, the presidency faulted Obi’s pledge, stating that the ex-governor of Anambra State had misrepresented historical facts in his attempt to justify his one-term vow.

In a statement titled “Peter Obi and His Wrong Examples,” Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, said Obi failed both history and context in drawing inspiration from the three late leaders.

Vanguard News