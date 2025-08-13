It changed my life – Davido reflects on son Ifeanyi’s death

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about how the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, reshaped his outlook on life and career.

Davido and his wife, Chioma, lost their three-year-old son in October 2022 after he drowned in a swimming pool at their Banana Island residence in Lagos.

In a recent interview with ABC News’ Rocsi Diaz, the singer described the incident as life-changing, noting that it gave him a deeper perspective on resilience and purpose.

He added that the strength he and his wife displayed during the difficult period has inspired many, noting that several people have approached him to thank him for encouraging them to remain strong in their own moments of hardship.

During the interview, the host said, “Having to go through the loss of your son at that period, being able to step away and look back into your career, gave you a refocus and reappreciation of how you wanted to move going forward.”

Davido responded, “Of course, It changed my life. I know how many who randomly come to me at the airport to tell me how my strength has inspired them in hard times.

“I was telling my wife the other day that I’m proud of how we bounced back. Now, we got twins. They are big and shouting everywhere. For us to be able to go through the loss of our son and be able to bounce back in a major way is huge.”