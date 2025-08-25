Israeli strike kills Al Jazeera journalist in Gaza

A Palestinian youth stands on a street strewn with rubble following an explosion in the Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed on August 22, to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to disarm, release all remaining hostages in the territory and end the war on Israel’s terms. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

Al Jazeera on Monday said one of its journalists was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, two weeks after the broadcaster lost six staff and freelancers in an attack.

Mohammad Salama, a photojournalist and cameraman, was killed in an attack on a medical complex that left 14 people dead, the Qatar-based news network said.

His death was “confirmed”, a spokesperson told AFP.

Earlier this month, four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were killed in an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, prompting widespread condemnation.

Mahmud Bassal, Gaza’s Civil Defence spokesman, also said the death toll in the latest attack stood at 14, including journalists.

An Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, followed by an airstrike as the wounded were being evacuated, Bassal said.