Israel defence minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz





Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has approved the military’s plan to conquer Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists, his ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

When contacted by AFP, a spokesperson from the defence ministry confirmed the reports which appeared in Israeli media.

Katz’s move piled pressure on Hamas as mediators pushing for a ceasefire in the nearly two-year war in Gaza awaited an official Israeli response on their latest proposal.

While mediator Qatar had expressed guarded optimism over the latest proposal, a senior Israeli official said the government stood firm on its call for the release of all hostages in any agreement.

A military official told reporters on Wednesday that approximately 50,000 reservists would be called up, with drafts beginning in September.

The official said the main forces operating in Gaza in the next stage of the offensive would be active duty troops focusing on Gaza City.

The official added that the military was already operating in the Zeitoun and Jabalia neighbourhoods of Gaza City as part of the initial stages of the plan.