Isese day: Ifa council urges unity between Alaafin, Ooni over seniority contest

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

…calls for national holidays to honour Isese adherents

By Adeola Badru

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR) has appealed to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, urging them to resolve their ongoing seniority dispute.

The council believes that fostering peace between the two esteemed traditional rulers will significantly enhance development within the Yoruba kingdom.

In a communiqué released during the 2025 Isese Day celebrations on Wednesday, the President of ICIR, Dr Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, extended warm greetings to the traditional rulers, wishing them good health and longevity.

He expressed gratitude to the monarchs for steadfastly upholding cultural traditions while encouraging others to reconnect with their roots.

“As we mark this year’s Ìsẹ̀ṣe Festival, we extend our warmest felicitations to our revered Traditional Rulers. May they be endowed with robust health and longevity.”

“To propel our land towards development, progress, and unity, we enjoin our Traditional Rulers to foster a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding.”

“Our special appeal goes to Imperial Majesties Alayeluwa Ọba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Oonirisa, and Alayeluwa Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, to continue their noble endeavours in harmony for the betterment of our people,” Dr. Fakayode prayed.

The council also called on President Bola Tinubu to recognise Isese practitioners in Nigeria by declaring August 20 and 21 as national holidays, akin to the observances for Muslim and Christian communities.

ICIR further urged governors from Ekiti, Ondo, Kwara, Kogi, Edo, and Delta States to follow the lead of their counterparts in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun by recognising August 20 as Isese Day in their respective states.

The council stressed the need for the Federal Government to address the current inequalities among Nigeria’s major religions by formally acknowledging Isese practitioners through public holiday declarations.

He noted that such recognition would not only honour cultural diversity but also bolster national unity.

While congratulating Isese adherents globally and thanking the Southwest governors for their support, ICIR called for increased funding for cultural festivals, the protection of sacred lands, and the inclusion of practitioners in national cultural councils.

The communiqué stated the significance of Isese as a cornerstone of Yoruba and African identity, saying, “Isese represents the foundation of Yoruba and African identity; it embodies morality, unity, reverence for nature and communal living.”

“Celebrating Isese safeguards our heritage, promotes pride in our culture and strengthens enduring values, such as honesty, respect and hard work.”

“Investing in cultural sites will enhance community growth and revenue,” the council emphasised, urging the government to take decisive action to support the cultural landscape of Nigeria, the council said.