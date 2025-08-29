Irepodun Unity caucus applauds Gov AbdulRazaq’s giant strides in Kwara

Members of Irepodun Unity Caucus after Inaugural meeting in Omuaran

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Irepodun Unity Caucus has reaffirmed its commitment to unity, progress, and the overall development of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara state while supporting the visionary leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The caucus, in a communique signed by the Chairperson and Secretary, Hon Bola Olukoju and Hon. Tayo Awodiji respectively, after its inaugural meeting held in Omu-Aran, pledged total loyalty and support to the state government.

Members of the caucus commended the numerous developmental projects carried out by the governor in Irepodun Local Government, particularly, four major road projects in Irepodun and the upgrading of the General Hospital, Omu-Aran to a Teaching Hospital to serve the people of Kwara South as well as the full upgrade of the General Hospital Oro, empowerment programs, and other impactful initiatives.

The caucus also acknowledged the governor’s unwavering fight against insecurity across the state and support towards safeguarding Irepodun Local Government in particular.

The caucus then called on the National Assembly members representing Kwara South, especially representatives from Irepodun Local Government to give maximum support in the fight against insecurity.

It also urged all government appointees and elected representatives from Irepodun to strengthen their engagement with people at the grassroots, in order to foster closer relationships and responsiveness to community needs. The caucus expressed sadness over the recent fire incident at Kara Market,

Ajase-Ipo, and resolved to pay a condolence visit to the Olupo of Ajase-ipo in solidarity with the victims and the community.