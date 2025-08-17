IPOB welcomes Amnesty International report, denies involvement in Southeast insecurity

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed relief over findings it claims are contained in a recent report by Amnesty International, which it says absolves the group of responsibility for the ongoing insecurity in Nigeria’s Southeast region.

In a press release issued on August 16, 2025, and signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said the report confirms its longstanding position that it is not involved in the violence affecting the region.

“For years, IPOB has maintained that it is a peaceful self-determination movement, wrongly accused of complicity in insecurity in the Southeast,” the statement said.

IPOB alleged that the report provides evidence suggesting the involvement of certain elements within Nigeria’s security agencies in rights violations in the region. It called on the international community to pay closer attention to the situation and ensure accountability for all parties found culpable.

The group reiterated that its mission, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, remains peaceful and committed to the pursuit of self-determination through non-violent means.

“We will never abandon this cause, despite the challenges and misrepresentations,” the group stated, adding that it seeks justice for victims of violence in the region.

IPOB also urged global human rights organizations, including the United Nations and African Union, to intervene in investigating and addressing issues affecting the Southeast.

Amnesty International has not publicly responded to IPOB’s interpretation of its latest findings. However, the organization has previously published reports documenting human rights concerns involving both state and non-state actors in Nigeria.