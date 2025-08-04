IPOB to Army: Charge 13 suspects to court if they are our members

IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Nigerian Army to formally charge 13 individuals it reportedly arrested in Delta State to court, if they are truly members of the group.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB challenged the military to present the suspects before a court of competent jurisdiction rather than announcing arrests without judicial follow-up.

“The Nigerian Army should, in the interest of transparency, charge the individuals they claim to have arrested to court so the public can determine the truth,” the statement read. “It is not enough to label people as IPOB members without giving them the opportunity to defend themselves.”

The group also denied allegations that it operates any form of hideouts or camps in Delta or other parts of the South East and South South, maintaining that its operations are peaceful and community-based.

“IPOB has no camps or terror cells. We are a peaceful movement rooted in families and communities. We do not operate from the bushes as alleged,” the statement added.

IPOB further stated that it would consider legal action if the individuals are not presented in court within seven days. “If the suspects are not taken to court, we will initiate a lawsuit to compel the military to justify their actions.”

The group also urged the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to avoid associating IPOB with criminal activities, emphasizing that it is committed to non-violent advocacy.

“We reject all attempts to link IPOB to acts of violence or criminality. Our identity is rooted in peaceful agitation and cultural self-determination,” the group said.