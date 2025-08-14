IPOB refutes Amnesty Intl’s report, reaffirms commitment to non-violent advocacy

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a response to Amnesty International’s recent report on insecurity in Nigeria’s Southeast, expressing concern over what it described as a misrepresentation of its role and position regarding violent sit-at-home orders.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB reiterated its non-violent stance and disassociated itself from any enforcement of sit-at-home directives, noting that the group officially ended such orders in July 2023.

“Since July 24, 2023, IPOB has made clear through public statements and media channels that all sit-at-home directives have been cancelled,” the statement said. “Any acts of violence carried out in relation to these directives are not sanctioned by IPOB.”

The group expressed reservations over parts of the Amnesty report that referenced unnamed expert sources casting doubt on IPOB’s claims of non-involvement in such incidents. It argued that these characterizations could inadvertently blur the lines between its activities and those of unrelated actors in the region.

IPOB highlighted its long-standing commitment to peaceful advocacy, citing its use of lawful methods such as community engagement, media outreach, and legal action to pursue its objective of self-determination. It noted that no court has convicted the group as an entity for any violent crime.

The statement also referenced the 2022 Court of Appeal ruling that discharged IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of previous charges, while raising legal concerns over his continued detention.

IPOB called on Amnesty International and global media organizations to carefully differentiate between peaceful movements and unrelated criminal activity in their reporting.

“We urge all stakeholders, including international media, to ensure accurate representation of our position and to avoid narratives that may expose our members to undue risk,” the statement added.

IPOB reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence and lawful expression of its views within the framework of international human rights standards.