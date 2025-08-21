IOM donates N1.7bn for humanitarian response in Benue

Gov Alia presenting the state government’s cheque to the IOM Deputy Director General

…as Gov Alia supports global organisation with $50,000

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, has announced the donation of the sum of $1.1million or N1.7billion to support the humanitarian response in Benue state.

The Deputy Director General, DDG, for Operations IOM, Ugochi Daniels made the disclosure in Makurdi when she led a high powered delegation that included the UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed and other envoys and dignitaries on a field visit to Benue state.

She explained that the intervention was for

humanitarian response in Yelewata and Naka in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Area, LGAs, respectively.

While noting the extraordinary resilience of Benue people in the face of protracted displacement and humanitarian challenges, the DDG said “the meeting is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to those affected by crisis and a call to deepen our partnerships in pursuit of durable Solutions and lasting peace.”

She reiterated the commitment of IOM to supporting the government’s drive to facilitate the safe and dignified return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes.

“Therefore today I am very please to announce with much appreciation to the European Union and to the European Coordination Humanitarian Office a new funding of $1.1million which is N1.7billion to be jointly implemented with IOM, UNHCR and UN Habitat to support your response here in Yelewata and Naka, Guma and Gwer West LGAs respectively.

“Then in December, we would also launch a new initiative funded by the IOM Development Fund that is focused on Gender Based Violence, GBV, reducing the risk of GBV.

“We know that humanitarian aid is not enough, we must prioritize peace building and sustainable development. We stand firm with you on this journey in ensuring that no one in Benue is left behind.”

Receiving the delegation, Governor Hyacinth Alia who lauded the partnership between the state and IOM which he noted puts IDPs in the forefront for intervention, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safe return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes.

He noted that the “IOM sub office has proven to be an organization that collaborates at every level, state, local, and most importantly, with the IDPs themselves.

“This inclusive model is one that brings dignity and trust to humanitarian assistance. Moreover, with the arrival of IOM, we have witnessed the operationalization of the “ONE UN” coordination model, a model that brings coherence, reduces duplication, and maximizes impact. Additionally, the first coordination mechanism that was established was through IOM and it is still working. As a government, we are fully committed to supporting and sustaining this model because we have seen its potential to create lasting change.

“DDG, and all delegation present, it is in this wise that our administration has pledged to contribute $50,000 to the resilience campaign of IOM and it is willing to partner with any meaningful donor willing to participate in the implementation of the durable solution for IDPs in Benue state.

Benue state has developed durable solution action plan, and its terms of reference has been developed and was endorsed in June 2025 to guide its implementation. This document could not have been completed without the support of ONE UN. Its implementations Terms of Reference (ToRs) was endorsed by me last month and I encourage all partners to familiarize with it.”

The Governor also acknowledged the critical role being played by other partners and donors saying “I am certain that this visit will enhance our shared hope that our IDPs will one day return to their ancestral homes soon.”

Welcoming the delegation, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr. James Iorpuu said the visit was more than symbolic. “It is a clear reminder that our struggles and sacrifices are not forgotten. Every displaced family, every host community, every humanitarian partner and we in government are assured that you will continue to stand with us.

While acknowledging the several interventions of IOM in IDPs camps and host communities, the Permanent Secretary listed among others the establishment of Biometric registration, water supply treatment plants, WASH services and Psychosocial support, assuring that everything would be done to sustain the partnership.

The woman leader and chairman of the Yelewata IDPs camp, Ngunenge Azayol and Jacob Tseag respectively thanked IOM, the state government and other partners for the support and intervention that had helped their living condition in their difficult time.